Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 3-year-old boy.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a toddler not breathing in the 9000 block of Sentido Drive at 11:06 p.m. Monday.
Kern County firefighters and medical personnel arrived at the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.