KCSO investigating after pill found in Del Taco burrito

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a pill found in a burrito purchased at Del Taco on Merle Haggard Drive.
The customer reported discovering the pill Saturday after the food had been brought home for consumption, according to a KCSO news release Monday. The individual reported finding the pill after biting into the burrito, according to KCSO.
Medical aid responded, and the person was medically cleared at the residence.
No information was available on what type of pill it was or how it may have gotten into the food. Deputies are investigating, and the pill was submitted to the Kern County crime lab for testing.