The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found in Lost Hills Road on Sunday.
The department said that around 1:30 p.m. deputies were called a field north of Weiser Road, where the discovery was reported. Homicide detectives confirmed the remains found were in fact human skeletal remains.
The investigation is ongoing, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.