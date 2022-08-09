KCSO: Inmate escapes custody on F Street

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies reported an inmate in their custody, who stands accused of assault and attempted murder in connection with a shooting, escaped Tuesday while being transported for a medical appointment.
Marcos Rosales, 34, was being transported from a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street around 10:45 a.m. when he assaulted a deputy by "discharging an unidentified powdery substance into the deputy's eyes and face," according to a KCSO news release.
Rosales then ran away, and the injured deputy chased him. During his escape, Rosales carjacked a citizen in the 1700 block of 28th Street.
Rosales forced the victim out of her vehicle and fled the area in an unknown direction, the release noted. Deputies and Bakersfield Police officers tried to capture Rosales, who had fled before they arrived.
Rosales was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied car, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of methamphetamine for sale.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.