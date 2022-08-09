 Skip to main content
KCSO: Inmate escapes custody on F Street

Marcos Rosales.png

Marcos Rosales

 Courtesy KCSO

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies reported an inmate in their custody, who stands accused of assault and attempted murder in connection with a shooting, escaped Tuesday while being transported for a medical appointment.

Marcos Rosales, 34, was being transported from a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street around 10:45 a.m. when he assaulted a deputy by "discharging an unidentified powdery substance into the deputy's eyes and face," according to a KCSO news release.

