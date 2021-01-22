The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a white SUV and suspects who were in the vehicle that allegedly threatened two juveniles in November at Voorhies Elementary School.
According to a news release from the KCSO, the female juveniles were skateboarding in the school parking lot when the SUV drove by. It slowed down and the subjects in the car began yelling at the juveniles, the KCSO said.
The vehicle then pulled into the parking lot and one of the passengers got out and started running at the juveniles as the SUV sped toward them, the KCSO said.
The juveniles ran to a nearby home and called police, the news release stated.
The KCSO described the SUV as possibly an older model Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon, with large chrome wheels, tinted windows and paint damage to the hood.
The news release said the suspect who got out of the car appeared to be a man with long dark hair, wearing a black sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes. It also said the driver appeared to be a man with a dark complexion, wearing a dark-colored shirt or sweatshirt.
There were also possibly one or two more unidentified subjects in the vehicle, the KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the agency at 861-3110.