KCSO identifies murder victim from 1980 cold case

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made an announcement on Friday that was fitting during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The KCSO, with the help of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and the DNA Doe Project, was able to identify Jane Doe 1980, a homicide victim from over 40 years ago.
Shirley Soosay was found stabbed to death in an almond orchard near Delano on July 14, 1980. She was a victim of suspected serial killer Wilson Chouest.
“Cold cases can be solved. Family members never forget, nor should we,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in a KCSO video summarizing the investigation. “During crime victim’s week, I’m pleased to highlight the identification of Shirley Soosay.”
In July 2018, the KCSO’s Coroner Division Chief Dawn Ratliff contacted the DNA Doe Project in hopes of identification. In a news release, the DDP said that because the DNA was so highly degraded, it took nearly a year to obtain data which could be uploaded to GEDmatch. Because of that, genealogical work on the case did not begin until May 2019.
The identity was solved when a niece of Soosay recognized an artist’s rendering of Kern County Jane Doe and saw the information about her likely origins, both of which were posted as part of a DDP Facebook outreach campaign, according to the news release. When she uploaded her DNA profile to the GEDmatch database the identification was confirmed.
According to a news release from the DDP, Soosay is one of the first indigenous peoples to be identified using genetic genealogy.
“It was a multitude of emotions,” niece Violet Soosay said in the video. “One, relief that I lived up to a promise that I had made, I thought I’d go to my grave with that promise. Two, glad that we found her. But very, very sad that we lost her many years ago.”
To view the video, click here: https://bit.ly/3dJyAeY