KCSO identifies murder victim 1980 cold case

The Kern County Sheriff’ Office announced on Friday that it has identified Jane Doe 1980, a homicide victim from over 40 years ago.
The Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and the DNA Doe Project to identify the victim as Shirley Soosay, who was found stabbed to death in an almond orchard in Delano on July 14, 1980. She was a victim of suspected serial killer Wilson Chouest.
To watch a video of the KCSO's investigation into the case, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3dJyAeY