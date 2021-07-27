KCSO identifies four people killed in apparent domestic violence Sunday in Wasco

The Kern County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified members of the Wasco family shot and killed two days earlier during a suspected domestic-violence incident that also led to the death of a deputy and the wounding of another.
The agency named Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, as the person shot and killed at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of First Street.
Tuesday's news release does not say so but Ramirez is believed to be the man who shot the others in the home Sunday before firing upon responding deputies. He is also suspected of shooting and killing Deputy Phillip Campas and wounding Deputy Dizander Guerrero before being killed by law enforcement.
Also identified was Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42, Jose Manuel Ramirez III, 24, and Angel Manuel Ramirez, 17. Jose III and Angel are believed to be sons of Jose Manuel Jr.
No time of death was provided for anyone except Ramirez Jr. In each case, KCSO stated, a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
According to a KCSO news release Monday, deputies arrived at the scene at 1:05 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call. In front of the residence, a woman told officers there were shooting victims inside, the agency reported.
Within minutes the suspect began firing at deputies from inside the home. Officers retreated, created a perimeter around the area and requested assistance from a SWAT team and units from the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly before 3 p.m. deputies entered the residence as part of a rescue operation, and that's about when Campas and Guerrero were hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital where Campas was declared dead.
An hours-long standoff ensued, and not until almost 6:30 p.m. did Ramirez Jr. exit the home and start climbing onto a roof armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Monday. At that point officers fired upon Ramirez Jr., striking and killing him, Youngblood added, after which time the three other victims were found deceased.