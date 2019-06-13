Human skeletal remains were discovered north of Mojave Wednesday afternoon.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Cache Creek Road and Highway 58 to investigate after a hiker discovered possible human remains. Homicide detectives confirmed the remains were human.
There was no vehicle parked near the remains, KCSO reported.
The identity, including age and gender, will be released by the Kern County coroner, which could take several weeks.
It is unsure if one of the many missing persons cases in Kern County could be connected to the remains found.
The investigation is ongoing, according to KCSO. Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
