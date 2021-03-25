KCSO hosting career opportunity Facebook Live event

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Facebook Live event to provide insight into career opportunities. The department said in a news release that it's continuously hiring detentions deputies and is offering a $10,000 hiring bonus.
Two senior detentions deputies will be on hand during the event to answer questions about working in a detentions facility. Anyone with an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement is invited to participate.
The event will be hosted on KCSO's Facebook page on April 1 at 4:30 p.m.
No RSVP is required.
Applications for the detentions deputy position can be found at www.kerncounty.com/careers.