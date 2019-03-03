Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating what was ruled a suspicious death of a man in Caliente, officials said.
The Kern County Fire Department responded to a call to the 28000 block of J Street in Caliente at 4:59 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a deceased white male.
After confirming the death, a deputy coroner investigated and believed it appeared suspicious, a news release said.
Homicide detectives then arrived to the scene to further investigate.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the secret witness line at (661) 322-4040.
