KCSO: Homicide detectives investigating death in Lamont

Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who died from a head injury in Lamont, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies from the Lamont substation found the man had a severe head injury as a result of an alleged assault around 10:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of DiGiorgio Road. He died at the location from his wounds, officials said.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.