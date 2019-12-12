A trove of drugs, cash and guns was seized from a home Thursday in the 400 block of South Bliss Street in Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with the KCSO narcotics unit and investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at the home which yielded:
- approximately 34 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $308,720
- approximately 1.45 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $39,498
- 1,963 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $19,630
- $15,758.00 in currency
- two handguns.
- a methamphetamine conversion lab
Maria Urbina, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony drug charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
