KCSO holds second saturation operation at Olive and Knudsen

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a second patrol saturation operation at Olive and Knudsen drives Thursday in an effort to identify criminal activity and arrest offenders.
KCSO said deputies arrested 27 people for open charges and active felony and misdemeanor warrants. Several arrests were related to weapons and narcotics possession, KCSO reported.
Items seized included four stolen vehicles, numerous narcotics pills, methamphetamine, fentanyl, glass smoking pipes, hypodermic needles, ammunition, multiple sets of brass knuckles, tear gas, taser and several burglary tools. Two other vehicles were also towed.
KCSO said in a news release that Olive and Knudsen drives has become an "area of high crime, ranging from lesser misdemeanor crimes to violent felonious offenses. The Sheriff’s Office is actively working with the community to identify areas where similar operations can be executed consistently until we see the improvement we are working toward."