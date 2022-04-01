KCSO holds ceremony for academy graduates

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a graduation ceremony Friday for 33 new law enforcement recruits.
Family members of the graduates, elected officials and high-ranking Sheriff's Office staff attended the KCSO academy's first in-person graduation ceremony in two years, which was held at Frontier High School's auditorium. Though every recruit came from a “different walk of life” and with “different life experiences,” said Senior Deputy Theodore Sawaske, who served as a recruit training officer, each left with a close bond.
“They started with strangers, became friends (and are) leaving as family,” Sawaske said. “That's just the beginning of a long and rewarding career.”
The academy was 24 weeks long, and the class met four days a week for 10 hours a day, said KCSO Sgt. Theodore Costello. There were 43 potential peace officers at the start of the process and 33 successfully finished the program. Lori Meza, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said of the 33 graduates, some would join other law enforcement agencies.
Each speaker also thanked family members in the audience for supporting the recruits, saying the graduates could not have achieved this goal without their help.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood emphasized the integrity necessary in order to serve. He said the deputies in the class will probably monitor the jails, and then receive field training before being assigned to a patrol unit.
“As long as they have honesty and integrity, I've got their back,” Youngblood said. “If they don't, they won't be here very long.”
Sheriff's Deputy Seth Williamson, the class speaker, said each week of training got harder as time progressed. Amid the difficulty, those on the stage returned the next day and encouraged one another to get better.
“This is one of the hardest professions to earn,” Williamson said. “And, once you have earned it, it is the easiest to lose.
“Each step you take — do it with conviction,” he added. “Remember the ethics and instill them in every day of your life.”