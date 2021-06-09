KCSO 'grateful' all deputies will be equipped with body cameras

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is expressing its gratitude toward the Board of Supervisors and the County Administrative Office for approving a $5.2 million contract that will allow all deputies to be equipped with body cameras.
Currently, only the metro Bakersfield division, deputies assigned to Wasco and those in the Electronic Monitoring Program have body cameras.
“The rollout of these additional body-worn cameras will assist in increasing transparency and advancing public trust, help mitigate liability to the county, and assist the District Attorney’s office in successfully prosecuting offenders, and allow the Sheriff’s Office Compliance & Standards Unit an additional tool to audit and ensure law, policy, and training are being followed and the best practices are being utilized,” KCSO said in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Office is confident that videos will capture interactions that our staff have every day with all segments of our community that are overwhelmingly positive and highlight the Sheriff’s and the Sheriff’s Office commitment to our communities and to community policing.”
In total, KCSO expects to deploy 325 body cameras by August. The cameras will activate when a deputy’s firearm is removed from its holster. The body cameras of nearby deputies will also activate. The footage from the cameras will be stored for a limited period of time.