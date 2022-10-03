KCSO graduates 7 corrections officers

The recruits ranged from 18 to 50 years old, all hailing from different backgrounds and circumstances.
But nothing forges relationships like withstanding a grueling academy and emerging from the pain with a new temperament.
Seven people outlasted trials created by the Kern County Sheriff's academy and celebrated their graduation Monday as KCSO corrections officers.
"Physically, when we felt like we couldn't go any (further), we pushed each other, we helped each other, we carried each other," said Detentions Deputy Brian Vigil, 50, who worked at a sheriff's department in Colorado before coming to Kern County. "You become just like family."
The smaller-than-average class size didn't diminish the joy and pride oozing from families as they fawned over their loved ones pinned with gleaming badges at the KCSO headquarters. Though seven people graduated the academy, four people got their badges after being hired by the KCSO, according to Lori Meza, the KCSO spokeswoman.
Sgt. Michael Dorkin, the graduation emcee, thanked the dozens of audience members for being the backbone for the recruits. They cleaned stains on clothes, babysat children and shined boots to ensure their loved ones excelled throughout the 14-week process. He added 16 recruits started the academy, but about half graduated.
DeWayne Perry, the recipient of the overall top cadet award and the top academic award, mentioned that recruits didn't just learn to persevere during their academy. They transformed from quiet people to people who can command a large presence through learning effective communication and managing stress, he noted in his speech.
Perry joined corrections because he wants to consistently help the same people, which might not be a feature of deputies patrolling the streets, he said after the ceremony.
Vigil, another graduate, added jails are no longer just confinement for those who have been convicted of crimes because these facilities provide mental health services. Watching a person evolve after working through their problems is the reason why he said he became a corrections officer at 43, seven years ago, he said.
"You would think that you would be used to graduating and (getting) your badge," Vigil, 50, said. "But, every time it's a new experience. It's just like the very first time. I feel very honored to make it through the process."
KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood quipped the smaller class size means each detentions deputy could always say they were the top seven in their class.
"That's higher than I finished," Youngblood said while the audience laughed.
He continued by emphasizing detentions was one of the most difficult jobs, but staff learn much about the world's problems through helping others.
"Our future is bright," Youngblood said. He added, "There is a place for everyone in law enforcement."
"We're extremely proud to welcome you — the deputies — to the Kern County Sheriff's Office."
