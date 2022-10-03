 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

KCSO graduates 7 correction officers

The recruits ranged from 18 to 50 years old, all hailing from different backgrounds and circumstances. 

But nothing forges relationships like withstanding a grueling academy and emerging from the pain with a new temperament. 

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases