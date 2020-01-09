A man suspected of killing his mother at a Golden Hills residence was located and is now dead following an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday evening in San Bernardino County.
Madison Adams, 27, was identified early in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigation in the homicide of Guadalupe Adams, 55, and his information was shared with nearby agencies around 4:43 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Around 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol located his vehicle stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 15, near Primm, Nev.
CHP initiated a traffic stop that led to an officer-involved shooting, according to SBSD. KCSO’s public information officer, Angela Monroe, was unable to confirm whether Adams was killed as a result of the officer-involved shooting or if he died from a self-inflicted injury. SBSD is conducting the investigation and the Riverside Coroner's Bureau will be conducting Adams’ autopsy.
On Wednesday at around 2 p.m., KCSO was called to the 21800 block of Quail Springs Road to check the welfare of a resident. Deputies found a deceased 55-year-old woman with traumatic injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.