KCSO gathers input from Lamont residents to inform reforms under the stipulated judgment

A team appointed by the state’s Department of Justice to monitor the Kern County Sheriff’s Office led a meeting this week to inform Lamont residents and hear their ongoing concerns with local law enforcement.
The crowded gathering Tuesday evening inside a Lamont community center, conducted in Spanish and translated in English, went over KCSO's stipulated agreement with the state DOJ, and gave dozens of residents a chance to talk about changes they’d like to see within the agency.
The community’s first in-person meeting on the stipulated agreement was dubbed “Bridge the Gap,” and it sought to do just that. KCSO deputies, staff and the agency's community advisory committee members were on hand to answer questions, address concerns and discuss the agency’s progress toward reforms it had promised as part of a DOJ agreement.
“There is an appetite for change in the community,” Susan Lawol, co-chair of the education and policy group within KCSO's community advisory committee, said Wednesday while reflecting on the high turnout. “That was very encouraging.”
California’s DOJ claimed KCSO violated residents’ constitutional rights after a four-year investigation, then entered into a stipulated judgment with KCSO in December 2020. The agreement allowed KCSO to avoid legal fault while agreeing to implement reforms over a five-year period. The CAC is composed of local residents tasked with creating changes to KCSO's policy.
Multiple residents asked about language access offered by the KCSO. Some said few deputies speak Spanish, while few to no personnel speak the dialects of indigenous people. A court-appointed monitor noted a section within the stipulated judgment that requires expanding services in different languages.
Youngblood said Wednesday that addressing this issue is going to be “problematic.”
“I’m not sure that’s an easy fix,” the sheriff said. He noted deputies communicate the best they can with iPads, which they use as translators.
Juan Munoz, an attendee, asked how newly minted policies will lead to changes in behaviors. Chief Deputy Erik Levig responded that deputies are disciplined and held accountable if the agency's policies are violated. Levig also said new training is developed once policy changes take effect.
Another resident, Ashley De La Rosa, asked how the changes would be measured. Lawol responded that the committee is establishing a new process, which takes time. When pressed about a timeline to see results, Lawol said it is fluid because each CAC member is volunteering personal time.
Joseph Brann, a court-appointed monitor, said real change comes about with the participation of the community. Policing should not be done to a community, but should be done “in concert with a community,” he said.
“This doesn't happen overnight,” he added. “This is about cultural change, cultural transformation — transitions that take a long time to bring them out.”
Youngblood said Wednesday's meeting in Lamont was a time to understand the community’s concerns, not argue back. Having earlier denied DOJ allegations that brought about the stipulated agreement, he said Wednesday the progress of the agreement is going “very well.”
“We agree with all of what they are saying, quite frankly,” the sheriff said. “It’s just how we get there.”
Lawol said another Bridge the Gap meeting is anticipated in late June, and going forward, the meetings will happen on a rolling basis. She said Lamont was chosen because of its unique culture, and the CAC seeks to ensure Kern County's diverse communities are heard.
Transparency is of the utmost importance, she added, and said she wants to arrive at a place where residents can bring their concerns to the committee.
"The KCSO is interested to hear what you have to say,” Lawol said, “and they are interested in creating that change.”