The Kern County Sheriff's Office received reports of a potential drive-by shooting threat to Fruitvale Junior High School Oct. 16 but determined it was a hoax, according to a sheriff's news release.
On Oct. 16, KCSO deputies went to the school regarding the potential threat posted on social media. Deputies determined the message was sent from Bakersfield, KCSO said.
KCSO detectives from the crimes against persons unit assumed the investigation Tuesday and identified the suspect who posted the threat as a student at Fruitvale Junior High, KCSO said. The student admitted to detectives he sent the message to a fellow student but said it was a hoax, KCSO said.
KCSO said in the release it takes all threats seriously, and hoaxes also have consequences.
Anyone with information about this case or others is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
