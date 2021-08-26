You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO finds man missing since December 2020

Charles Long

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks the community's help to locate a missing man.

 Courtesy of the KCSO

The KCSO has located Charles Long, who had previously been reported missing. KCSO on Tuesday had asked for the public's help in finding him.

Long, 68, had last spoken to his sister on Dec. 12, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases