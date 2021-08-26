KCSO finds man missing since December 2020

The KCSO has located Charles Long, who had previously been reported missing. KCSO on Tuesday had asked for the public's help in finding him.
Long, 68, had last spoken to his sister on Dec. 12, 2020.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 121,898
Deaths: 1,452
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 114,063
Number of Negative Tests: 443,743
Number of Pending Tests*: 418
Updated: 8/25/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.