KCSO files complaint request over weapons allegations against McFarland officers for incident involving shooting of K-9 unit

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a “complaint request” from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, which said two McFarland police officers possessed unlawful weapons during the shooting of a suspect and a Delano K-9 unit on Jan. 1.
The KCSO filed a complaint request for both Colin Newhouse and Andrew Galvan for unlawfully possessing an assault rifle and a short-barrel rifle, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel in an email.
Prosecutors are reviewing the officer-involved shooting conducted by the McFarland Police Department on Jan. 1 and received the investigation by KCSO detectives Thursday morning, Kinzel said.
“The Officer Involved Shooting review and the request for charges associated with the officers relating to alleged unlawful weapons possession will each be reviewed in conjunction with each other, and any charges deemed appropriate after full review of the complete incident will be considered at that time,” Kinzel said.
McFarland Police Chief Denny Williams said in a statement that the city of McFarland will continue to provide cooperation and assistance.
The Jan. 1 incident began after suspect Eduardo Figueroa committed multiple traffic violations, led the police on a chase and refused to leave his car, the KCSO said.
Delano K-9 Axel was shot by Figueroa, according to KCSO court reports filed in Kern County Superior Court. Seven officers fired back at Figueroa, who was shot and survived his wounds, the court reports added.
Figueroa was charged with 12 counts, including willfully harming a peace officer’s dog with a serious injury, and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 16.