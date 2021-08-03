KCSO executes search warrant for Wasco mass shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant July 27 and seized a firearm, five cellular devices, spent and unspent shell casings in regard to a Wasco mass shooting July 25, where five, including killer Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., died, according to a statement of probable cause and an affidavit filed in Kern County Superior Court.
The search warrant also requested permission to acquire video surveillance footage outside the residence, but was not among the list of items taken, according to a statement of probable cause and return to search warrant.
Deputies believe that “evidence may have been taken inside the residence or hidden in a vehicle to commit the crime,” according to the statement of probable cause.
At 1:01 p.m. July 25, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of 1st Street in Wasco after receiving reports that a woman said a man was shooting a gun. Dispatchers said a woman was screaming, according to a statement of probable cause.
Two children said their father was armed with a firearm, according to a statement of probable cause. Another source said an individual on a Zoom call inside the house stated their brother and mother were dead, according to the statement.
Deputies arrived at the scene and heard shots inside the residence. One child told SWAT deputies that their father, 41-year-old Jose Ramirez Jr., was the suspect and inside the residence. The child also said they believed that two victims had died of gunshot wounds and said multiple firearms were in the house, according to the statement.
Suspect Jose Ramirez Jr. shot and killed Deputy Phillip Campas and injured another SWAT member, Deputy Dizander Guerrero. Ramirez also killed Viviana Ramirez, the mother of their sons, Angel Ramirez and Jose Manuel Ramirez III, who were also killed.