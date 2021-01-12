The Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug bust on Sunday where the agency allegedly discover narcotics worth an estimated street value of over $1 million.
The operation was done by the KCSO’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force at a residence in the 200 block of E. McCord Avenue in Oildale, the agency said in a report.
The Sheriff’s Office said the following was found:
• Over 3 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms worth an estimated street value of $13,880
• Over 22 pounds of the hallucinogenic drug Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), worth an estimated street value of $1,040,568
• LSD tabs and vials containing liquid LSD worth an estimated street value of $3,900
• 10 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $10,000
KCSO arrested 42-year-old David Jackson, who the agency said was allegedly maintaining the residence for narcotic sales and operating a DMT lab. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility and is pending future court proceedings, the report said.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Jackson was living with his two children, ages 8 and 9. Child Protective Services took custody of the children because of poor living conditions and drug activity in the residence, KCSO said.
There was also a loaded firearm, money related to narcotics sales and a small amount of methamphetamine and cocaine found in the residence, KCSO said.