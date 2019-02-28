A Kern County emergency dispatcher helped save an 18-month-old girl's life on Sunday.
Dispatch Assistant Angela Maynard answered a 911 call at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, in which a family member reported they found the toddler, Jordan, floating in the deep end of the family swimming pool, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Maynard assisted the family in staying calm while the father dove into the pool to bring Jordan out and she then instructed them on how to perform CPR while an ambulance was en route.
Jordan was taken to a hospital where she was held for observation, according to the Facebook page.
While Maynard fielded the call, her coworker, dispatcher Stephanie Olson, realized the call was coming from her own address and the child was her granddaughter.
The family visited the KCSO Communications Center on Monday to thank Maynard for her help in saving the little girl, according to KCSO. Maynard was able to meet Jordan during the visit.
