A former Kern County Sheriff's Office detentions deputy was sentenced to six months in jail Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to sending inappropriate text message to a high school student, according to the Kern Countty Superior Court website.
Miguel Saldana will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender, serve six months in jail and serve felony probation, and must complete 720 hours of community service, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office previously said.
Saldana, 23 at the time, had sent a student sexually explicit Snapchat messages and tried to obtain sexual favors, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He was employed with KCSO for two years, according to sheriff's officials, and was also a volunteer assistant coach at Wasco High.
