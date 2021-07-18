KCSO detectives investigating infant's death

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant after being called about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Water Street for an infant who was not breathing.
Deputies arrived to find the infant, who has not been identified, unresponsive and not breathing, according to a KCSO news release.
The infant was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased, KCSO said.
Detectives ask that anyone with information call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.