KCSO detectives arrest suspects in stolen vehicle investigation

Detectives with the Rural Crime Investigation team and deputies with the Lamont substation arrested a pair of suspects Thursday in connection with their investigation into a series of vehicle thefts.

Jonathan Cotillapina, 34, was arrested on suspicion of providing false information to a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft of farm equipment and a felony warrant from Orange County.

Jose Alfredo Rangelgarcia, 39, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and five outstanding warrants from Kern and Riverside counties.

The suspects were arrested after deputies conducted a search of a property in the 6000 block of East Fairview Road regarding stolen vehicles. While in the area, deputies located a reported stolen utility vehicle, two stolen pickups and three stolen trailers in the area, according to a KCSO news release.

