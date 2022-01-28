KCSO detectives arrest 2, recover 1,000 pounds of copper wire

Detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit arrested two men Wednesday as part of an investigation into several recent copper wire thefts from agricultural water pumps in the northwest areas of Kern County.
With assistance from investigators from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Rural Crime Investigation Unit detectives served a search warrant in the 1100 block of Fargo Street in Bakersfield and seized approximately 1,000 pounds of copper wire, according to a KCSO news release.
Filiberto Manriquez, 62, of Bakersfield, was arrested suspicion of receiving known stolen property, as well as alleged violations of the associated business and profession codes, according to KCSO officials.
Through their investigation, detectives also identified Juan Regalado, 41, of Shafter, as a suspect. He was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, as well as suspicion of second-degree burglary, grand theft of copper, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff’s officials also reported that additional copper wire theft and burglary charges in the Shafter and Wasco areas are pending.
Anyone with additional information regarding the case can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.