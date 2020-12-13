A Kern County Sheriff's deputy shot an attempted murder suspect in east Bakersfield.
A deputy was patrolling in the 3100 block of Niles Street at 11:58 p.m. Saturday when he saw a peace disturbance in a parking lot, KCSO said.
One person in the parking lot shot another person, and then fled in a vehicle, KCSO reported in a news release.
The deputy pursued the vehicle a short distance on Niles Street and the suspect failed to negotiate a turn onto Normandy Drive and hit a sign. The suspect ran and the deputy chased him.
"The deputy attempted to take the suspect into custody at which time an officer involved shooting occurred," KCSO said in a news release.
The suspect, who was struck at least once, was taken to a hospital, where deputies said he was in stable condition.
The deputy, who wasn't hurt, was placed on routine administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.
KCSO said there were several witnesses to the attempted murder in the parking lot, and the department asks that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.