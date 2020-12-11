The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Review Board has determined that a deputy shooting that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man in Oildale was within department policy and legal requirements.
The incident occurred Nov. 10 in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, when Deputy Philippe Tampinco shot and killed Daniel David Reyes.
According to a KCSO news release, Tampinco has returned to duty following the board’s determination.
The board consisted of KCSO Chief Deputy Larry McCurtain, Chief Deputy Damian Nord and Acting Chief Deputy Avery Simpson, the news release stated.
The Sheriff’s Office has released a summary and officer-worn body camera footage from the incident. View the video by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsblTaPh7n4