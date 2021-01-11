The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Incident Review Board said the deputy involved in a Dec. 12 shooting in east Bakersfield acted within department policy.
In a news release, KCSO said that Deputy Richard Santos has returned to active duty following the board’s review of the incident.
According to a KCSO report, Santos was patrolling in the 3100 block of Niles Street at 11:58 p.m. when he saw a peace disturbance in a parking lot.
One person in the parking lot shot another person, and then fled in a vehicle, KCSO said.
The deputy pursued the vehicle a short distance on Niles Street and the suspect failed to negotiate a turn onto Normandy Drive and hit a sign. The suspect ran and Santos chased him.
According to a video released by KCSO, two shootings occurred, one in a parking lot and another down an alley near the parking lot. The suspect, who was struck at least once, was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, the KCSO report said.
Video footage from the incident, which was taken from surveillance cameras and cell phone video from witnesses in the area, is available at: https://youtu.be/B2_g8qHBmlQ