KCSO deputy injured in car accident; 3 others also hurt

The California Highway Patrol said a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a car accident Saturday, which also hurt three other individuals.
Abram Parra-Pantoja, 27, was driving a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Virginia Street, approaching Niles Street. The traffic light was red, according to a CHP news release.
The deputy, driving a patrol vehicle approaching Virginia Street, faced a green light, according to the news release. The deputy's name has not been released.
Parra-Pantoja failed to stop at the red light, drove into the intersection and directly into the path of the patrol vehicle. The deputy was taken to Kern Medical after suffering moderate injuries, according to the news release.
After hitting the deputy’s car, Parra-Pantoja struck the traffic signal pole and then overturned. Both cars sustained major damage, according to the news release.
Parra-Pantoja fled on foot and has not been found, according to the news release. The passengers, Nancy Ramirez, 20, and Sandra Casarez, 21, suffered major injuries. They were taken to Kern Medical. Able Parra Jr., 24, suffered minor injuries, according to the news release.
Anyone with information can contact the CHP at 661-396-6600.