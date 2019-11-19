Michael Everett Clark, the Kern County Sheriff's deputy accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his patrol car in Rosamond, admitted in a phone call with the woman that he "violated" her consent, according to a probable cause declaration filed in Kern County Superior Court.
The woman placed a call to Clark at the request of deputies investigating the case, according to the document, and asked him why he kissed and groped her when she told him to stop. The documents say Clark apologized to the woman, told her he knew it was wrong and that he "violated" her consent.
Clark, 31, was arrested in October after the sheriff's office obtained information that he offered a 21-year-old woman a ride home in his patrol car on Aug. 24 and then allegedly forced himself on her before she exited the vehicle. He is charged with five felonies: assault by a public officer, two counts of sexual battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
The probable cause declaration said the woman told deputies investigating the case that Clark "forced himself" on her when they arrived at her house, kissing her, groping her and exposing himself to her. In a text message deputies also asked the woman to send, Clark admitted to groping the woman, the probable cause declaration said.
Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday and is due back in court on Jan. 15.
(1) comment
A recorded pretext phone call. Oldest trick in the book.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.