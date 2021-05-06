KCSO: Deputies were within departmental policy during officer-involved shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Incident Review Board reviewed an officer-involved shooting that occurred in April 2020 and determined that the force used by deputies was within departmental policy.
The incident led to the death of 38-year-old Graciano Ceballos near the intersection of California Avenue and Mervyn's Place.
According to a news release following the incident, deputies were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. to the 300 block of May Street. They determined the shots were from a moving vehicle and tried an enforcement stop, but the vehicle did not yield and deputies pursued, according to the news release.
In a KCSO video recapping the incident, the agency said that the vehicle attempted to run over deputies and someone from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at them.
The vehicle was eventually disabled at California Avenue and Easton Drive, according to the video. KCSO said deputies attempted to take two suspects into custody before Ceballos attempted to flee on foot towards occupied vehicles and a nearby apartment complex. He was then shot, according to the KCSO.
The complete video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUMznuFEX1I