KCSO deputies take man into custody in Lamont after standoff

After a nearly 2-hour standoff Thursday in Lamont, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who was accused of threatening a delivery driver with a crowbar, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies responded to the 10900 block of Main Street around 8:30 a.m. and learned the suspect has barricaded himself into a nearby shipping container.
Deputies briefly placed Lamont Elementary School on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and attempted to make “numerous callouts” to the suspect in both English and Spanish, the release added.
The suspect resisted arrest and a KCSO K-9 unit helped take the man into custody at 10:32 a.m., according to officials.
Anyone with additional information may contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.