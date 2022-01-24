KCSO deputies take 2 juveniles into custody after alarm goes off at local elementary

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a pair of juveniles after responding to an alarm going off Sunday night at Wingland Elementary School.
Deputies were called to the school at 701 Douglas St. in Oildale and advised there might have been broken glass and movement in the main office.
When deputies arrived, they set up a perimeter and spotted two juveniles inside the office who appeared to be armed.
Deputies made several requests for the suspects to exit the building, which they ultimately did without incident at approximately 12:23 a.m. Monday.
Deputies conducted a search of the office and reported finding two semiautomatic-style BB guns.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of conspiracy, resisting arrest, burglary and vandalism.
Anyone with further information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.