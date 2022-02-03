​​KCSO deputies seize marijuana, stolen property from illegal grow in Lamont

Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigation Unit and deputies from the Lamont substation seized 10 pounds of marijuana and arrested a Lamont man as part of their investigation into an illegal marijuana grow operation Wednesday.
Jose Ramirez-Silva, 40, was arrested on suspicion of stolen property and additional charges related to the investigation, after deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 3100 block of Di Giorgio Road in Lamont.
The investigation began after detectives located a 1,000-gallon chemical tank and trailer that was reported stolen from a local agricultural company, according to a KCSO news release.
“The tank was being used at an illegal marijuana grow on the property,” according to a statement from KCSO officials. Detectives also found two dump trailers, a flatbed trailer, a Polaris side-by-side and a Miller Welder valued at approximately $50,000, all reported stolen out of the Houston area.
An enclosed cargo trailer that had been reported stolen out of Paso Robles was also located.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.