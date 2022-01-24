KCSO deputies seize cash, counterfeit narcotics

A Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s task force seized a large amount of currency and counterfeit M-30 laced fentanyl pills while serving a search warrant Monday, officials announced.
Deputies with the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force conducted their search around 11:14 a.m. in the 8400 block of Tucana Avenue in Bakersfield.
The counterfeit pills are commonly referred to as M-30s, as authentic oxycodone pills have an “M” on one side and a 30 on the other, for 30 milligrams, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.
During the search warrant, Alejandro Montes, 25, of Bakersfield, was found to be in possession of the pills and a large amount of U.S. currency. KCSO officials did not indicate the amount of money seized Monday.
As a result of the investigation, Montes was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and maintaining a residence for narcotic sales.
Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.