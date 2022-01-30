KCSO deputies seek suspect in shooting at Lone Oak Lounge

Four people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting Saturday night at the Lone Oak Lounge, according to deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found four victims at 10612 Rosedale Highway, after responding to the address to a report of a shooting. Three of the victims were taken to an area hospital for minor to moderate injuries, one declined treatment. All are expected to survive their wounds.
Deputies believe a disturbance outside the lounge escalated to a confrontation that resulted in the shooting, according to KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague, who added that no suspect information was available at this time.
The suspect headed west on Rosedale after the shooting, but it’s unclear at this time if he was on foot or in a vehicle, Ollague added.