KCSO deputies, Ridgecrest police shoot, kill man

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and Ridgecrest police shot and killed a man Tuesday in Ridgecrest.

Deputies from the Ridgecrest substation were called to help Ridgecrest police officers with a suicidal man armed with a gun, the KCSO wrote in a news release.

