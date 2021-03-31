KCSO: Deputies locate 26 pounds of meth in trunk of car

A man was arrested in Delano on Thursday for allegedly having 26 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk of his car.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Mark Garcia, of Bakersfield, was pulled over by deputies from the KCSO Delano Substation near Highway 99 and Woollomes Avenue.
After receiving consent from Garcia to search the vehicle, deputies discovered the methamphetamine, worth an estimated street value of $46,800, according to the news release. They also located a digital scale, U.S. currency and packaging material, the news release stated.
Garcia was arrested on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, and speeding, the KCSO said.