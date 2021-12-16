KCSO deputies investigating train that hit car on the tracks

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies from the Wasco Substation responded Thursday afternoon to the intersection of Sixth and G streets in Wasco regarding a train-versus-vehicle collision.
Deputies arrived around 9:20 a.m. to discover a vehicle engulfed in flames and stuck on the tracks. They also discovered a body that was in the vehicle.
The identity of the deceased person has not been released.
The investigation into the collision itself is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or 661-322-4040.