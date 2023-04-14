 Skip to main content
KCSO deputies investigating Oildale death

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies who were called multiple times Friday morning to Oildale for a vandalism incident found a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted to save the man dying at about 10:16 a.m. in the 2100 block of Barnett Street until medical personnel arrived. Medical aid declared the man dead at the scene, KCSO reported. 

