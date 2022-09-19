 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO deputies investigating death in vineyard

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man who was found dead Monday in a vineyard, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard at 10:10 a.m. and found a dead man “suffering from trauma,” the news release stated.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases