KCSO deputies investigating 19-year-old Bakersfield man's shooting death

A man with gunshot wounds to his upper body died Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to the 8200 block of School Street in Lamont at about 10:45 p.m., the KCSO said in a news release. The man had an apparent gunshot wound and was identified by the Kern County coroner as Jose Luiz Ramos, 19, of Bakersfield.
Fire and medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the KCSO said in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.