KCSO deputies in Wasco arrest suspect in child exploitation investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Wasco substation, with help from the Department of Homeland Security, arrested a man on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor Wednesday.
Diego Emanuel Gomez, 23, of Wasco, was arrested after KCSO deputies and federal officials executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Palm Avenue, in Wasco, according to a KCSO news release.
The search and arrest warrants were the result of an ongoing investigation in which Gomez was identified as the suspect in multiple sexual assault investigations involving minors.
Based on information obtained, the investigation is ongoing and law enforcement officials believe there could be additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.