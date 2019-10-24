Kern County Sheriff's deputies said a teen boy was arrested after he committed an armed robbery.
At about 2:50 a.m. Thursday, KCSO deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 2636 River Blvd. in east Bakersfield. The boy, 16, brandished a handgun and fled after stealing cash and cigarettes, KCSO said.
An officer with the Bakersfield Police Department stopped the boy's vehicle and deputies went to arrest him, KCSO said. The handgun, stolen money and cigarettes were found inside the boy's car, KCSO said.
Deputies ask that anyone with information about this incident call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
