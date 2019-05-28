After receiving a call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle near Taft on Friday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with illegal drugs and a stolen handgun among other suspicious items, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:13 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle potentially chasing residences around Taft, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the 27000 block of Dustin Acres Road. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a stolen handgun, ammunition, high capacity magazine, illegal drugs, illegal drug paraphernalia and indicia of drug sales, according to the release
Deputies arrested Victor Alsept, 35, and booked him into jail on suspicion of numerous charges, including possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, felon in possession of a handgun, possession of controlled substances while armed and possession of burglary tools, the release said.
Deputies initiated a search warrant of Alsept’s residence and located stolen property from a residential burglary that occurred a week ago in the Taft area, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputies also located a large quantity of methamphetamine in the residence, the report said.
